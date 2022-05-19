Louisville police investigating after finding man shot, dead in car

An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded to the call at the 7100 block of Fern Ridge Road around 8:00 p.m. near Mercy Academy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating the death of a man who had been shot according to police.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded to the call at the 7100 block of Fern Ridge Road around 8:00 p.m. near Mercy Academy.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times in a car. The spokesperson said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects but witnesses told police they saw a car leaving the scene.

Police ask if anybody knows anything to call their anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or to use their online tip portal.

