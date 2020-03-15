Louisville man indicted for 2020 shooting death of 3-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Above video is from 2020.
A Louisville man has been indicted by the Jefferson County Circuit Court for the death of Fayth Graham, a 3-year-old juvenile who was shot in 2020.
The court's indictment alleges Ishmael Graham, Jr. committed second-degree manslaughter when he wantonly caused the death of Fayth.
On March 15, 2020, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 4200 block of Lees Lane.
When they arrived, officers found 3-year-old Fayth Graham with a gunshot wound.
She was transported to Norton Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
At the time, police said they could not determine if the parents were home, but they said they do not believe she was home alone.
