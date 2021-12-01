x
Louisville police investigating triple shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

Police said one of the victims shot in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway Monday night has critical injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the department said officers responded to the 1300 block of Dixie Highway around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers located a man believed to be in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.

Police said two other victims arrived at the hospital a short time later by private means.

No other information was available.

If you have any information that can help police, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

