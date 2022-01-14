Louisville police investigating deadly shooting

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday, Jan. 14.

An LMPD spokesperson said 2nd Division officers responded to a call at 7:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Broadway.

When officers arrived they found a man shot inside the building. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene according to the spokesperson.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the Crime Tip Portal.

