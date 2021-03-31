Louisville police investigate deadly shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

One man was reported dead at the scene while another victim was taken to the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Wilson Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found nearby. They were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. Police did not provide more information on the victims' identities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

