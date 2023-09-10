x
Crime

Louisville police detain man with BB gun on Taylorsville Road

A nearby preschool went into lockdown as a precaution.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man carrying a weapon was detained Tuesday morning in east Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 2500 block of Taylorsville Road about 10:45 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person walking around a parking lot with what appeared to be a weapon. Officers located the adult male, who is known to police, and detained him.

According to LMPD, the weapon was determined to be a BB gun. A nearby preschool building went into lockdown as a precaution.

There was no threat to the school. LMPD's Fifth Division is investigating.

