Louisville police detain man with BB gun on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man carrying a weapon was detained Tuesday morning in east Louisville.
Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 2500 block of Taylorsville Road about 10:45 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person walking around a parking lot with what appeared to be a weapon. Officers located the adult male, who is known to police, and detained him.
According to LMPD, the weapon was determined to be a BB gun. A nearby preschool building went into lockdown as a precaution.
There was no threat to the school. LMPD's Fifth Division is investigating.