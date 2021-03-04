LMPD: Death investigation underway after 4-year-old child found dead from gunshot

Police responded to a reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue early Saturday. The child was found dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), police are investigating after finding a 4-year-old child who died due to a gunshot wound in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue around Midnight Saturday.

When they arrived on the scene they discovered a 4-year-old child who had been shot. The child was not transported to the hospital as they were pronounced dead at the scene.

A death investigation is now underway as police try to gather information on what lead up to the incident.

Detectives in LMPD's Homicide Unit are handling the case and are continuing to interview witnesses to learn how a child lost their life.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

