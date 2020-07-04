LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A doctor has been arrested after a viral video showing him shoving several young adults and strangling a young female in Norton Commons.

Dr. John Rademaker was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with that altercation that happened at the Norton Commons Amphitheater on Friday evening.

The video of the incident went viral on social media after the poster of the video alleged Dr. Rademaker got physical when the teens were not practicing proper social distancing.

LMPD previously did not identify Dr. Rademaker because he hadn’t been officially charged with anything.

Dr. Rademaker faces one count of first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact.

RELATED: Doctor on leave after Norton Commons incident

A representative from Boxcar PR released a statement late Monday surrounding the incident:

SIAC, a division of One Anesthesia PLLC is aware of the incident that occurred in Norton Commons with one of its physicians, who was not on official call or due to report to the hospital in any official capacity. With that said, the partners of SIAC, a division of One Anesthesia PLLC have decided to place the physician that appeared in the video on administrative leave as of April 5th pending further investigation. Our well wishes extend to all parties involved and we will continue to monitor this situation as new information develops.

List | Stores put social distancing plans in play to keep customers and workers safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kroger to limit the number of shoppers in stores to encourage social distancing

Impact of COVID-19 on Louisville's first responders

Paramedics in rural Kentucky say new, needed protocol is slowing them down

'Stay positive' | Louisville fashion blogger's tips for staying busy while social distancing