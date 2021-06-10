Louisville pharmacist sentenced to federal prison for healthcare fraud

The pharmacist collected more than $188,000 in fraudulent prescriptions for pain creams between November 2015 and December 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pharmacist was sentenced to nine months in federal prison for his role in a healthcare fraud scheme involving fraudulent prescriptions for pain creams.

Gary Green, 46, collected more than $188,000 in pain cream prescriptions written for himself, his family and his employees between November 2015 and December 2018.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Michael A. Bennett said Green billed healthcare benefit programs for the fraudulent prescriptions using the National Provider Identifier numbers of two physicians without their knowledge or approval.

Green deposited the money into his business accounts before transferring the funds to his personal bank accounts.

In addition, Green is also being charged for regulatory violations relating to the storage of controlled substances between April 2014 and January 2019.

Prosecutors said Green intentionally omitted material information from a required report to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

They said he failed to inform the DEA when he transferred Schedule II-IV and III-IV controlled substances from closed pharmacies in unapproved commercial storage units.

Along with spending nine months in federal prison, Green was sentenced to pay a $4,000 fine, reimbursement of the total amount of $188,157.55 ,and forfeiture of $34,395.

