Louisville pediatrician arrested, charged with murder for hire

Stephanie Russell allegedly agreed to pay a hitman, who was actually an undercover FBI agent, $7,000 in exchange for murdering her ex-husband.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pediatrician was arrested and charged on Thursday for attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband.

According to court records, Stephanie Russell, 52, contacted someone on May 15 that she believed she was hiring to murder her ex-husband. The person Russell had hired was actually an FBI Undercover Employee.

Russell allegedly agreed to pay the undercover agent $7,000 in exchange for murdering her ex-husband.

On May 18, police say she placed $3,500 in a drop box outside of her medical office in the Norton Commons as half of the payment. Russell allegedly agreed to pay the other half once the murder was completed.

She was arrested by police and charged with murder-for-hire on May 19.

Russell appeared in court Friday morning and is scheduled for preliminary and detention hearings neat Tuesday.

If convicted, Russell faces a maximum of ten years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

