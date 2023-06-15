Louisville paying $275K to women who accused former LMPD officer of sexual misconduct

In 2019, Pablo Cano pleaded guilty to five charges of sexual misconduct after five women came forward accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville agreed to pay $275,000 to settle lawsuits for women who accused a former Louisville Metro Police officer of sexual misconduct.

In 2019, Pablo Cano pleaded guilty to five charges of sexual misconduct after five women came forward accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Those incidents allegedly stretched back to 2015.

On Thursday, attorney Shannon Fauver, who represents the women, confirmed the settlement. She said the amount was less than they hoped for, but noted the cases were more than five years old and it was better to get something rather than risk a ruling that the city wasn't responsible.

Cano resigned from the department in September 2017 after several women accused him of rape and sexual assault, including instances when he was on duty and wearing his uniform, badge, and gun.

He moved out of Kentucky after resigning from LMPD.

