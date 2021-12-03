Louisville police respond to accident on the Outer Loop, find person critically wounded from gunshot

Police said when EMS arrived, they told investigators the person involved in the car crash had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating another incident involving a gun.

Officers found a person shot around 6:13 p.m. Friday after responding to an accident on the Outer Loop near Commerce Dr.

Police said when EMS arrived, they told investigators a person involved in the car crash had a gunshot wound.

The person was transported to University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

LMPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 574-LMPD.

Thursday night officers were dispatched to a shooting involving a 6-year-old boy.

According to Maj. Matt Meagher, a shooting was reported at a home on Sandidge Dr. around 10:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a young boy who had been shot. He died at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office later identified the boy as 6-year-old Brandon Malone Jr. of Louisville. Some details about the child's death, including how the shooting happened, have not yet been released.