Louisville woman pushes for answers after shooting kills daughter, leaves granddaughter in wheelchair

In December 2020, months-old Ocean and her mother Molly were found shot inside a vehicle in the Park Hill neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sherry Ancrum is not only one-year-old Ocean's grandmother, she's now the child's guardian.

In December 2020, Ocean and her mother Molly were found shot inside a vehicle in the Park Hill neighborhood. Officers responded to the intersection of Dr. W.J. Hodge and Oak Streets, finding their car littered with bullets.

Ocean's mother was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died from her injuries, while the then five-month-old fought for her life at Norton Children's Hospital. Ancrum's life was forever changed.

"I don't really know what to say besides I'm hurt, I'm really hurt," Ancrum said.

The child was able to survive, but her life has been forever altered by the shooting. She is currently in a special wheelchair, and is constantly in and out of the hospital.

"She looks good on the outside, but the inside, you know at five months you take a bullet to the right side of your head," Ancrum said. "I just want [the] shooter and his boys to know the damage that they've done — not only to Ocean, but to me too. You know Ocean has four other siblings, and they're babies...eight, six, four, two."

Ancrum said she is hoping someone will come forward. Police said they are still working the case.

Community activist Christopher 2X said Game Changers set up a GoFundMe to help the family during this time. Anyone who wants to donate can click here.

