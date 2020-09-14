4 charged with murder in Newburg shooting

The coroner's office said 36-year-old Tana L. Hillman died in the shooting Sunday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people have been arrested after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Sunday night that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Marcus Vester, Steven Curtis, Zaman Taylor, and Deron Perkins have all been charged with murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence in the shooting at the intersection of Poplar Level and E. Indiana Trail.

Police said a white Jeep pulled up next to the man and woman while they were sitting at the intersection. The man said they threw something inside the car and started shooting at them.

He was hit multiple times, while the female passenger was struck in the head. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office later identified the woman as 36-year-old Tana L. Hillman.

LMPD said officers pursued the vehicle, which later wrecked into a ditch while trying to get onto I-264. Steven L. Curtis, Zaman K. Taylor and Deron D. Pekins were detained. The driver, 42-year-old Marcus Vester, fled the scene but was later arrested.

Police said Vester told officers he was driving the Jeep and that everyone in the car was in the area of the shooting. He was also charged with fleeing police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.