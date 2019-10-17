LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Owner of Lee Nails on Berry Boulevard in South Louisville has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault. This happening after an 18-year-old called 911 accusing him of sexual assault.

Alexis Isenhoward got a call from Le late Monday night to tell the salon had gotten less busy. According to Alexis, he supposedly expected more than just a client.

"He told me that he had been waiting until I was 18 years old,” Isenhoward said.

Alexis recounts her memory saying she sat down, he began to work on her nails, and soon later she washes her hands. He then tells her he has a purse as a birthday gift in the other room.



"He shut the door and he started groping all over my body, kissing me. As if I was kissing him back. I had slobber, it felt like he was drooling all over my face." "He would not let me go as much as I begged and I pleaded just to have him let me go. He refused to,” Isenhoward said.

In texts to her brother, she tried to call for help. Saying things like “tell mom”, “pervert”, “can’t answer” and “bro, he put his bands on me.”

"I told him I don't want to be here that I wanted to leave and I had gotten up again he came behind me, and he pushed himself against me. I kept on saying no stop, please. I don't want to do this,” Isenhoward said.

Even after he took her cell phone and locked the front door, she managed to escape and call 911.

After speaking with police and going home, she took to social media and within hours dozens of women wrote back sharing their experiences.

"I'm sad and I'm hurt and I'm broken, it hurts my heart,” Isenhoward said.

She explains she got a rape test done and is patiently waiting for those answers.

24 hours later Quang Le was arrested in relation to this case on a sexual assault charge. There is no set arraignment for 47-year-old just yet but stick with us for more information.

