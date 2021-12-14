Man charged with shooting, killing man in Park Hill neighborhood

An arrest citation from LMPD says Arthur Pruitt shot Demetrius Crumes several times after an argument on Nov. 5.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have made an arrest in a deadly Park Hill shooting from November.

According to a release from an LMPD spokesperson, officers arrested Arthur Pruitt Tuesday on murder charges for the shooting death of Demetrius Crumes.

The arrest citation says Pruitt met with Crumes and other people at a home on St. Louis Ave. on Nov. 5. Pruitt allegedly shot Crumes multiple times during an argument and continue to shoot him as Crumes stumbled out the door and into the street.

Crumes was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries several hours later.

Detectives said Pruitt was caught on video shooting Crumes in the street and a witness identified Pruitt as the shooter. The citation says cell phone records also place him in the area at the time of the shooting.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.