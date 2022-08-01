Early morning accident leaves a Louisville motorcyclist dead

Police said for some unknown reason the driver of another vehicle struck the motorcyclist from behind, ejecting him from his bike.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said an early morning car accident on Saturday has left one driver dead.

Police said the crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the 6100 block of Maravian Drive at Lower Hunters Trace.

When officers arrived, they found a collision involving a car and motorcycle. They did not provide a description of either vehicle.

The officers' preliminary investigation revealed both vehicles were traveling westbound on Lower Hunters Trace.

"For some reason," an LMPD spokesperson said. "The passenger vehicle came up behind the motorcyclist striking him and causing him to be ejected off the motorcycle."

The spokesperson said EMS was called, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the collision.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.