Registered sex offender found with missing Kentucky minor in Alabama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police located him and a missing minor from Kentucky in Mobile, Alabama.

Mobile police told WHAS11 News they were contacted by Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) detectives Sunday, May 30 about a missing juvenile. Officers said Nathaniel Blancher was in Mobile and possibly had the missing person with him.

Detectives located Blancher and the minor, arresting him on outstanding warrants from Kentucky. Blancher also faces new charges of sex abuse in the second degree and violation of the Sex Offender Notification Act

Mobile police said Blancher is a registered sex offender in Alabama.

WHAS11 reached out to LMPD, who said the case is now in the hands of the FBI.

Police did not say Blancher's relationship to the minor, nor how long they were in Mobile before his arrest.

