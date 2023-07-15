Woman left hospitalized after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood, LMPD says

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is left hospitalized after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel St. around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said an officer rendered First Aid to her until EMS arrived. EMS took the victim to UofL Hospital where she is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. Detectives are canvassing the area.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal here.

