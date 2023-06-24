Louisville Metro Police investigating shooting in Southland Park neighborhood

Police said the shooting victim is in serious condition at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday evening.

Authorities said officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane.

Strawberry Lane is in the Southland Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot.

LMPD said the man is at the hospital in serious condition.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.