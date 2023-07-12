Louisville Metro Police searching for alleged porch pirate in southwest Jefferson County

Police said the person grabbed a package within minutes of Amazon delivering it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for an alleged porch pirate in southwest Jefferson County.

According to their social media, the person grabbed a package minutes after Amazon delivered it to a house on Terry Road on July 6.

Police said this happened around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to use LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Arrrrr, matey! Ahoy! We have us a troublesome porch pirate that needs to walk the plank! Avast Ye: Yesteryear,... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

