Louisville Metro Police searching for alleged porch pirate in southwest Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for an alleged porch pirate in southwest Jefferson County.
According to their social media, the person grabbed a package minutes after Amazon delivered it to a house on Terry Road on July 6.
Police said this happened around 6 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to use LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
