Crime

Louisville Metro Police searching for alleged porch pirate in southwest Jefferson County

Police said the person grabbed a package within minutes of Amazon delivering it.
Credit: Louisville Metro Police
Louisville Metro Police believe this person stole a package minutes after it was delivered to a house on Terry Road July 6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for an alleged porch pirate in southwest Jefferson County.

According to their social media, the person grabbed a package minutes after Amazon delivered it to a house on Terry Road on July 6.

Police said this happened around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to use LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Arrrrr, matey! Ahoy! We have us a troublesome porch pirate that needs to walk the plank! Avast Ye: Yesteryear,...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

