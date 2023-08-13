x
Crime

Man expected to survive after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood, police say

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of Georgetown Circle.
Credit: KGW

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday morning. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of Georgetown Circle around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, whose identity remains unknown, that had been shot. 

He was taken to UofL Hospital and police said he's expected to survive. 

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. 

There are no known suspect(s) at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD, or utilize their crime tip portal here

