Man expected to survive after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood, police say

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of Georgetown Circle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of Georgetown Circle around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, whose identity remains unknown, that had been shot.

He was taken to UofL Hospital and police said he's expected to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD, or utilize their crime tip portal here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.