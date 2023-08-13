Man expected to survive after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday morning.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of Georgetown Circle around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, whose identity remains unknown, that had been shot.
He was taken to UofL Hospital and police said he's expected to survive.
The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD, or utilize their crime tip portal here.
