Louisville Metro Police investigating after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police's Homicide Unit is investigating after a reported shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.

LMPD says they responded to a call of a shooting around 2 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place near Berry Boulevard.

When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot.

Police say the man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD says the Homicide Unit is investigating because of the man's injuries.

They say there are no suspects at this time. No other information is available.

Police ask if anyone has information to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

