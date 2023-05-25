LMPD investigating after non-fatal shooting at Tire Discounters

At this time, there are no arrest(s).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a non-fatal shooting at Tire Discounters in east Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 12000 block of LaGrange Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Once on the scene, LMPD said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said the man was alert and conscious while being taken to UofL Hospital for treatment where he is expected to survive.

Police said there were no injuries to anyone else and it appears that the victim and the shooter knew one another.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling this case.

At this time, there are no arrest(s).

Anyone with information may call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or submit an anonymous online tip online here.

