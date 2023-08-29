Louisville Metro Police arrest man accused of street racing on Derby weekend

Bryan Calloway is charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and racing a motor vehicle on a public highway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man they said was street racing on Derby weekend.

According to court documents, Bryan Calloway and another motorist started a speed contest from the stoplight at 9th and Broadway on May 6.

Officers activated their emergency equipment, but authorities said Calloway ignored police and kept speeding, even running a red light at 7th and Broadway.

Court documents show officers stopped pursuing Calloway for safety reasons.

Investigators found the vehicle was registered to Calloway's grandmother.

Officers seized the vehicle in accordance with the street racing ordinance according to court documents.

Calloway is charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and racing a motor vehicle on a public highway.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.