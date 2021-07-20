Louisville Metro Corrections employee charged with impersonating police officer

Stanley Wayne Hollingsworth's car had blue and white flashing lights, and a belt in his backseat had a gun, taser, handcuffs and ammunition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A civil employee at Louisville Metro Corrections was arrested and accused of impersonating a police officer Sunday.

An officer with the Shively Police Department said they observed a Ford Taurus with blue and white flashing lights conducting "some type of traffic enforcement" on I-264 East at Taylor Blvd.

When the officer ran the car's license plate, they saw it belonged to Stanley Wayne Hollingsworth, a person they had previously encountered in July 2019. In his arrest citation, the officer said he previously questioned Hollingsworth on the lights, siren and CB radio in his car, and was told he was getting the equipment removed.

Hollingsworth had a black polo with "Office Hollingsworth" on the front and "OFFICER" across the back. He had a gun belt in his backseat equipped with a handgun, handcuffs, taser and extra ammunition. An iPad on the dashboard was equipped with a police scanner app playing police radio traffic.

According to the citation, Hollingsworth told the officer he was with LMPD before saying he was a corrections officer and then retracted the statement to say he worked at Metro Corrections.

Because Hollingsworth was unable to provide any verification of his status, he was arrested. Metro Corrections confirmed he was a civil employee. Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said Hollingsworth was relieved of his duties Monday.

Hollingsworth has been charged with impersonating a peace officer, improper use of blue lights and possession of a radio that sends police messages.

