LOUISVILLE, Ky. — United States District Judge David J. Hale sentenced Elijah Eubanks to 119 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm

The 21-year-old was charged by a Louisville federal Grand Jury on July 24, 2018, in a single count Indictment of being a felon in possession of a Ruger .357 caliber revolver.

Eubanks pleaded guilty to the Indictment on September 16, 2019, in U.S. District Court.

The federal charge stemmed from a shooting involving an LMPD officer on March 31, 2018. Eubanks fired at an officer who attempted to question him while he was in a vehicle with another person. Jefferson Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine’s Office previously convicted Eubanks of attempted murder for this incident.

At the time of the March 31 shooting, Eubanks had previously pleaded guilty to one count of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief in Jefferson Circuit Court on November 2016, as part of a pre-trial diversion agreement. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his guilty plea.

RELATED: Man who shot at LMPD officer pleads guilty

RELATED: Family of man shot by LMPD officer questions their actions

RELATED: LMPD releases footage from officer-involved shooting in E. Jefferson County

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.