LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-LMPD needs your help locating a man who currently has about 26 ewarrants out on him.

Police say Lee Willis has been observed on multiple videos using credit cards shortly after they are reported to have been stolen.

The new charges (warrants of arrest) are all theft charges and range in date from mid-May 2019-Present.

Of the new charges, there are at least 14 that includes one of these felonies: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card under $10,000, Burglary 3and ID theft. There are multiple divisions and at least 3 other agencies that have active cases on Lee Willis.

Authorities have pursued several location leads unsuccessfully. They believe someone else is driving the black Nissan when he is using the cards for fraudulent charges.

If you know of Willis' whereabouts you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

