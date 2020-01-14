BENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are searching for a Louisville man that walked away from a work release program in Marshall County.

Police say 40-year-old Robert Fritz, a Marshall County inmate, walked away from a program at the Marshall County Animal Shelter around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

It’s unclear which direction Fritz headed.

He’s described as a white male, around 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 215-pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Fritz was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shoes and a red shirt.

Police believe he could be traveling in a white Dodge pickup truck with a camper top.

If you’ve seen Fritz or have any information concerning his whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at (270) 856-3721 or 1-800-222-5555. You can even report tips through KSP’s mobile app.

