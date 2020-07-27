Louisville man shot Smoketown neighborhood

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was shot Monday afternoon in the 700 block of South Hancock St.

Louisville Metro Police say that when they arrived on the scene they located a man shot. The victim was transported to University Hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

