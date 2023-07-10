Louisville man accused of shooting woman and her dog in Norton Children's Hospital parking garage

The arrest citation reveals that while a woman was shot in her face and neck, a child was also in the car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is accused of shooting a woman and her dog in the parking garage of Norton Children's Hospital on June 18.

Treshawn Porter, 28, is charged with assault (first degree), cruelty to animals (second degree), wanton endangerment (first degree), and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Porter is accused of shooting Brittany Hardin twice with a handgun, causing serious injuries to Hardin.

According to court documents, Hardin picked up a family member under the age of 18 from a skatepark and drove to Norton Children's Hospital after her family member and a family member of Porter got in a fight.

On the way to the hospital, Porter, who was a friend of Hardin's, called her and told her about the fight at the skatepark.

Porter was angry and repeatedly asked Hardin where she was and told her he would shoot her, according to the police report.

Hardin was driving in the parking garage of Norton Children's Hospital when she said she saw Porter in the passenger seat of a white car with the passenger window down.

Hardin said she heard gunfire, then realized she had been shot. The family member of Hardin was in the car with her but not injured.

Hardin's dog was also in the car and was shot.

According to documents, Hardin was taken to UofL Hospital with a gunshot wound to her face, neck and clavicle.

Hardin's dog was treated for a gunshot wound to its hip after being picked up at Louisville Metro Animal Services.

Porter was arrested on June 26 and is expected to be arraigned in court on July 10.

