Louisville man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison after 2020 carjacking

In October 2020, Damion Hayes pleaded guilty to the carjacking. He admitted to taking the vehicle by force in June 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is sentenced to more than seven years in prison after a carjacking during protests in 2020.

“Over the summer, a number of individuals attempted to exploit the unrest in Louisville by committing violent crimes for their own personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown, FBI Louisville Field Office. “Mr. Hayes was one such person."

Hayes is sentenced to 91 months in prison without parole, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay the victim more than $20 thousand.

