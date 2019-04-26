LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man previously arrested twice for seeking sex with minors online has been indicted with 39 more felony charges, Attorney General Andy Beshear said.

Shaun Douglas Dickson, 23, was charged with 11 counts of use of a minor under age 16 in a sexual performance and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, in addition to eight other felony charges.

“This investigation is ongoing. Our cyber crime investigators are reviewing tens of thousands of pages of online chat conversations,” said Beshear. “We expect even more charges as we are able to identify additional victims.”

Dickson is currently being held in Metro Corrections on a $250,000 full cash bond.

Beshear’s office arrested Dickson in February 2019 on four felony counts related to seeking sex with minors in Australia via Instagram after a cyber investigation.

Dickson allegedly directed an 8-year-old to create and send nude images of herself, and threatened her when she wouldn’t send more of them, according to Beshear’s office. Cyber investigators allege Dickson sent these images to other individuals.

At the time of his February arrest, Dickson was on court ordered house arrest awaiting a May trial connected to a 2017 arrest by Beshear’s office on similar charges that resulted from a tip from Athens, Greece, police through Interpol, to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). That investigation alleged that Dickson had been communicating with a minor via Skype and sending sexually explicit images.

Dickson’s trial for the 2017 arrest is still scheduled for May 14 in Jefferson Circuit Court.

