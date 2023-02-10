x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder

Jermaine Williams, 41, was found guilty of manslaughter.
Credit: LMDC
Jermaine Williams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.

He was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon documents show.

According to court documents, the jury recommended he serve 20 years total.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Community holds candlelight vigil for transgender woman shot, killed in Louisville

Before You Leave, Check This Out