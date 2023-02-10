Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.
He was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon documents show.
According to court documents, the jury recommended he serve 20 years total.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.