Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder

Jermaine Williams, 41, was found guilty of manslaughter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.

He was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon documents show.

According to court documents, the jury recommended he serve 20 years total.

