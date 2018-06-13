LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is in jail on charges relating to child pornography.

The Kentucky State Police's Electronic Crime Branch says Larry Schaub of Louisville was uploading sexually explicit images online.

KSP says equipment used in the alleged crimes was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Schaub is currently facing 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

He is currently in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.



