LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect is behind bars, one week after a fatal shooting in the Klondike neighborhood.

Lucius Adams, 22, is facing murder in the death of 20-year-old Jacob Kerr.

Police say Adams shot Kerr at a home in the 3300 block of Mid Dale Lane around 1 a.m. of Dec. 7.

According to police, Adams fled the scene after cleaning up the shell casing and removing the gun from the scene.

Kerr was found at that scene and was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

Adams is also facing tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He’s currently booked at Metro Corrections and is being held without bond.

Adams is expected in court on Dec. 16.

