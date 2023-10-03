Louisville man arrested on I-64 in Indiana for reckless driving, felony firearm possession

David Yates, 39, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and operating a vehicle under the influence.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — A Louisville man was arrested Monday night after Indiana police pulled him over and discovered he was driving under the influence and illegally had a gun.

At about 11:20 p.m., an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling I-64 in Spencer County, Ind. when he stopped the driver of a gray Jeep for driving 97 mph when the speed limit was 70 mph.

The driver was identified as David Yates, 39, of Louisville, Ky. Officials say Yates appeared to be impaired and failed the sobriety tests given to him.

According to an ISP news release, Yates was uncooperative and refused to be given a chemical test to measure him blood-alcohol level.

Officers searched his vehicle and found a 9 mm handgun, marijuana, paraphernalia and open alcoholic beverage containers.

David Yates was charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (Level 4 felony)

Obstruction (Level 6 felony)

OWI (Class A misdemeanor)

Possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor)

Possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor)

Yates was transported to Spencer County jail where he is being held on bond.

