Louisville man arrested in relation to fatal shooting in Portland neighborhood in April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested Friday in relation to a fatal shooting that happened in April.
Around 2:40 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of North 25th Street, according to an LMPD press release. This is in the Portland neighborhood.
Officers at the scene found 33-year-old Samantha Thompson with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she died soon after her arrival.
According to the arrest citation, a witness said Thompson and 35-year-old Ivan Caulder were in a "physical altercation" when he pulled out a handgun and shot her once.
The witness positively identified Caulder as the person who shot Thompson, the citation said.
He was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.