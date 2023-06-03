x
Louisville man arrested in relation to fatal shooting in Portland neighborhood in April

Ivan Caulder, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested Friday in relation to a fatal shooting that happened in April. 

Around 2:40 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of North 25th Street, according to an LMPD press release. This is in the Portland neighborhood. 

Officers at the scene found 33-year-old Samantha Thompson with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she died soon after her arrival.

According to the arrest citation, a witness said Thompson and 35-year-old Ivan Caulder were in a "physical altercation" when he pulled out a handgun and shot her once. 

The witness positively identified Caulder as the person who shot Thompson, the citation said. 

He was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. 

