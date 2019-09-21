LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Police have arrested a man who unlawfully entered a woman’s home, strangled, and raped her.

The rape happened in the 2500 block of Bardstown Road Sept.19.

According to a police report, 25-year-old, Austen Bush unlawfully went to the victim’s house and began beating on the door. Bush told the victim if she didn’t open the door he would beat the door down. When the victim opened the door, Bush told her that if she wouldn’t have sex with him, he would make her. A physical altercation ensued when Bush grabbed the victim by the neck and struck her several times to the body with a closed fist. Bush proceeded to hold the victim down, pull off her clothes and forcibly have vaginal intercourse with her.

Police was called to the scene and a police report was filed. The victim was then transported to University Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and received a sane exam.

The victim suffered from a lacerated liver, vaginal injuries, fluid on her abdomen and pain about the body.

The following day, Sept. 20, Bush sent numerous text messages to the victim’s phone stating that he would put a bullet in the victim and also kill the victim’s fiancé. In another text message, Bush stated: “You keep our secret and I will never bother you again honey.”

Bush is an acquaintance of the victim.

Bush was charged with 1st-degree rape, 1st-degree assault, and Terroristic Threatening. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and was arraigned Sept.21 at 9 a.m.

