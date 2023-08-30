Louisville man arrested after allegedly breaking into apartment, sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

Elton Pulliam, 62, has been charged with sodomy, sexual abuse and burglary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment and sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl early Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest citation, Louisville Metro Police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Quest Drive on a report of a sexual assault of a minor about 1 a.m.

The girl's mother told authorities 62-year-old Elton Pulliam "unlawfully entered her apartment without her permission." She soon found him in the bedroom with the young girl and her two siblings.

The girl's mother told police the front door was unlocked.

Court documents show the girl said Pulliam came into her mother's bedroom and touched her private area with his fingers and mouth.

Police said the girl's mother said she woke up to alcohol bottles in her home and went to check on her children when she saw Pulliam in her bedroom with her three children, and the girl had her underwear around her ankles.

Officers said when the girl's mother asked her what was wrong she pointed to Pulliam.

Documents say the girl was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where she was interviewed. Police said she described to them how she was sexually abused by Pulliam.

Pulliam has been charged with sodomy, sexual abuse and burglary.

His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.

