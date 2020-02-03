LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A Louisville man is in custody after Grayson County authorities say he allegedly pointed a gun at passing motorists.

Officers responded to the area of the Exit 107 off ramp of the Western Kentucky Parkway on Sunday to investigate reports a man “yelling and shooting a gun.”

Police say when they arrived, they noticed 52-year-old William Willis standing on the South Main Street ramp holding a handgun and yelling profanities.

Officers told Willis to drop his gun and he didn’t initially comply but later did and was arrested.

Upon further search of Willis, police said they found another gun which both turned out to be BB guns. They also located a large hunting knife and a long-handled hatchet type axe.

He’s facing charges including wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say drugs are a contributing factor in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

