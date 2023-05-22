Louisville man arrested after allegedly planning to kill family in Oldham County

During a traffic stop, authorities said they found a loaded AK-47 and a 9mm handgun, as well as several loaded AK-47 magazines and 9mm magazines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who allegedly planned to kill his family in Oldham County was arrested on Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police received a call from a home located in the 800 block of Moser Road saying 27-year-old Kenneth Gregory making threats to harm himself and others.

The arrest citation states an officer went to the home, but before they arrived, Gregory had already left.

Gregory then allegedly started Facetiming his father, wearing ballistic body armor and loading magazines, while LMPD was still on the scene.

According to court documents, he was sending threatening text messages with one text sent to his father reading, "watch my location old man... on my way!"

The citation shows Gregory later left a voicemail for his father saying, "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill your wife."

According to the arrest citation, Gregory continued saying he was going to murder the whole family -- with him even threatening to kill his stepsister, her husband, and their two children at their house in Oldham County.

LMPD said they were able to use Gregory's cellphone to track him as he headed to the victims' Oldham County home. Police stopped him on the KY 329 Bypass, near the home, shortly before his arrival.

During the traffic stop, authorities said they found a 9mm pistol holstered on Gregory's hip with two extra 9 mm magazines, two AK-47 magazines also on his hip, a loaded AK-47 in the passenger seat of the vehicle with an additional rifle magazine, and two pistol magazines in the cupholder.

In addition, officers said body armor was in the trunk along with an empty rifle case containing six loaded rifle magazines.

Authorities said Gregory had an active mental inquest warrant from Jefferson County and was arrested initially for that.

However, during the investigation police said they found out he was on his way to kill his family.

Gregory was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder.

He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

