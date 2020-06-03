LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On March 5 at 11:50 p.m., KSP troopers observed a Dodge Ram driven by 48-year-old Justin Halcomb of Louisville traveling at a high rate of speed on I-65 near the 53 mile marker northbound.

Kentucky State Police initiated his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle, but the operator began to flee.

The vehicle continued north traveling into Hart, Larue and Hardin Counties. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle near the 93 mile marker of I-65.

Halcomb was arrested and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit (Limited Access) Reckless Driving Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (Police Officer) Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree Failure to or Improper Signal Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Failure to Notify Address Change to the Department of Transportation Resisting Arrest

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.