LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A Louisville man has been arrested after two officers caught him holding his cell phone filming under a woman’s skirt at Target.

The incident happened Oct.7 at Target in the 3600 block of Mall Rd. around 7 p.m.

Officer Chris Beaven and Target Loss Prevention Officer Johnny saw 30- year-old Deveren Phoenix, holding his cell phone face down as he was near a Female shopper wearing a skirt.

According to an arrest report, Officer Beaven watched him get unusually close to her from behind while holding his phone below her skirt.

As she began to walk away, Phoneix leaned towards her, extending his phone outward to maintain a suspected upskirt view.

Phoneix was mirandaized by Officer Beaven in writing and verbally and said that he will "not do it again".

Phoenix has reportedly been in other retail stores in Indiana committing lewd acts (masturbation and voyeurism) according to Target security.

Phoneix is charged with video voyeurism and is being held on a $2,500 bond and appeared in court on Oct.8 at 9 a.m.

