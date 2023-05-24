Louisville man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 3 missing teens

According to police, the man picked up the young girls off the side of the road and drove them to a park and a motel where he assaulted them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting three teenage girls who were reported missing in early May.

Brian Sauer, 44, was charged with kidnapping a minor, rape - 3rd degree, unlawful transaction with a minor - 3rd degree, and sexual abuse - 3rd degree.

Sauer is accused of picking up three teenagers from the side of the road, giving them marijuana, and driving them to Cox Park in Louisville.

He then took the girls to a Clarksville, Indiana motel where he repeatedly sexually assaulted the three victims, according to court documents.

Sauer later dropped all three teenagers off at a trailer park in Louisville.

According to law enforcement, Sauer knew the three children were missing when he picked them up. He was a stranger to all three victims.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

