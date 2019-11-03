LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville man is accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman over the weekend.

Henderson, Kentucky authorities arrested 30-year-old Jacob Bates along with an alleged accomplice, 35-year-old Melinda Cabell of Henderson.

The victim told police the two held her against her will from Friday night until Saturday morning, beating and torturing her during that time.

Investigators did not disclose how the woman escaped, where they kidnapped her from or why was she targeted.

The victim is expected to survive.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.