LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man who they say stole bourbon from a couple of downtown hotels.

According to police reports, 60-year-old David Williams unlawfully entered the Omni Hotel and 21C Hotel and took several bottles of bourbon before fleeing the scene.

Williams is accused of entering the Omni Hotel on June 5, 2018, through the office area which is closed to the public. Williams stole business cash. An employee witnessed Williams in the area of theft. He was also spotted on security video in the theft area. Williams unlawfully entered the Omni Hotel on a second occasion on October 24, 2019, and stole bottles of bourbon.

He also entered the 21C hotel through an employee entrance on November 19, 2019, and stole bottles of liquor. Police say he was spotted on security video.

Williams was arrested on December 4 and is charged with three counts of Burglary 3. He is being held at Metro Corrections.

