Louisville football player charged after alleged domestic violence incident

The girlfriend of UofL safety Lovie Jenkins alleged he threw her onto the ground and into a wall during an altercation at her apartment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Louisville football player has been charged in connection to a domestic violence incident at his girlfriend's apartment.

According to an arrest citation, UofL safety Lovie Jenkins kicked open his girlfriend's locked bedroom door over the weekend. His girlfriend told police Jenkins began damaging property inside her bedroom before allegedly throwing her onto the ground and into a wall during an altercation.

University Police said the woman had no visible injuries, but complained of leg and toe pain. Apartment management reported more than $1,000 worth of property damage.

Jenkins was charged with fourth degree assault (domestic violence) and first degree criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.

Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield issued a statement Monday saying the team was aware of the incident.

"We are taking the matter seriously and gathering more facts at this time," Satterfield said. "The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities at this time."

The Orlando, Fla. native appeared in five games for the Cards, making his debut against Miami. He ended the season with three tackles, all of which came in Louisville's final game against Wake Forest.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.