Charges dismissed for 2 LMPD officers accused of failing to help domestic violence victim who ended up dead

Kierstin Holman and Cody Luckett pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in November. Charges were dismissed after they completed training.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has dismissed charges against two LMPD officers accused of failing to help a domestic violence victim who was later found dead.

Kierstin Holman and Cody Luckett were issued misdemeanor summons in May 2020 after a Public Integrity Unit investigation found they did not provide Amanda Berry "the proper assistance" during an encounter on Dec. 26, 2019.

The summons said Berry called 911 to report that her boyfriend, William Sloss, refused to let her leave the house. She told officers he hit her, chased her down the street, held her in the house and took away her phone and other belongings.

Holman and Luckett did not complete a report nor did they arrest Sloss, who was later charged with her murder. Witnesses told police Sloss "violently beat" Berry throughout their relationship. Sloss allegedly told a witness over the phone he had killed Berry and put her body in a storage container in the basement.

The officers pleaded guilty in November 2020. In a plea agreement, charges were dismissed under two conditions: they complete LMPD's domestic violence training for recruits and have no additional violations or disciplinary actions. Both officers did complete the training, meaning there will be no trial.

