Louisville woman arrested in plot to kidnap, rob man she met on dating site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested after police said she was complicit in a plot to kidnap and rob a man she met on an online dating site.

According to Bridget Skaggs' arrest citation, a man came to a firehouse near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pendleton Road claiming he was kidnapped.

The victim told police he met Skaggs, 38, on the dating site Plenty of Fish. He said he was under the impression the two were going to Biff's Motel on Dixie Highway "to hook up."

When they walked into a motel room, the victim told police he was slammed against the wall by two other people — one male, one female. They tied his hands together and told him if he did not get into a car with them he would be shot.

The victim said he was then placed inside a car and "struck in the face multiple times." The suspects drove to his home, where they broke in and stole his gun and cell phone.

After hearing his story, officers went to the motel, where they saw Skaggs' vehicle. When they knocked on the motel room door, Skaggs answered. Police said she appeared "nervous and kept looking behind her."

Officers found footprints trailing away from an open bathroom window, the victim's stolen gun, and a large amount of needles and suspected heroin. Police said then admitted on camera that the victim had been beaten up, and that she had known him for a few days.

Skaggs was charged with being complicit to terroristic threatening, burglary, robbery and kidnapping.

